VIDEO: It Wouldn’t Be Thanksgiving Without Black Friday Shopping Fights

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and with it another Black Friday resulting in a number of fights around the country as shoppers tried to find deals.

According to Lehigh Valley Live, a fight between six and eight people broke out at a Pennsylvania mall late Friday night. The shopper who took video of the fight said it took about a minute for the fight to get broken up by security.

One particularly heated confrontation the same day at a California Walmart was also caught on video by a shopper. According to The Press-Enterprise, the two men got into an argument after a woman bumped into one of the men with her shopping cart. The two began arguing and eventually fighting after one of the men talked back to the woman, prompting the other man to intervene.

The men — one an active Marine and the other a retired Marine – can be seen brawling in a Christmas wrapping paper aisle. The fight was eventually broken up by police, but no charges were filed as both men declined to press charges, according to the Press-Enterprise.



Video at another Walmart in Tennessee, with video showing several people getting into an altercation at the checkout line.

BLACK FRIDAY FIGHT: Tensions ran high at the Walmart in Hendersonville yesterday. Video courtesy Toolie Durrett pic.twitter.com/RK3SINNBKS — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) November 29, 2019

It is unclear what started this fight.

