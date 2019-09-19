comScore
PENGUIN NEWS

VIDEO: Penguin ‘Interns’ at Penguin Random House Publisher

By Charlie NashSep 19th, 2019, 1:00 pm

Book publisher Penguin Random House released a video, Thursday, showing a penguin ‘interning’ at the company’s book distribution center.

In the video, the penguin, which was provided by the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, can be seen waddling around the center, sitting in a desk chair, and trying to eat several books— including Michelle Obama‘s Becoming.

Penguin Random House also announced it would be donating an unspecified amount of money to Maryland Zoo’s African penguin conservation program.

