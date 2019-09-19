VIDEO: Penguin ‘Interns’ at Penguin Random House Publisher

Book publisher Penguin Random House released a video, Thursday, showing a penguin ‘interning’ at the company’s book distribution center.

In the video, the penguin, which was provided by the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, can be seen waddling around the center, sitting in a desk chair, and trying to eat several books— including Michelle Obama‘s Becoming.

A real penguin “interned” at our book distribution center! Thanks to @MarylandZoo for letting us borrow one of their animal ambassadors. pic.twitter.com/uIwFrb5FHg — Penguin Random House (@penguinrandom) September 19, 2019

Penguin Random House also announced it would be donating an unspecified amount of money to Maryland Zoo’s African penguin conservation program.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com