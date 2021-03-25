Do you know what’s dumber than reporting on a sailing pattern that resembles a penis and butt? Writing about said reporting on a sailing pattern that resembles and penis and butt. But, here we are.

And really what is there to say? The cargo ship currently stuck in the Suez canal appears to have drawn the teenaged boy grafitti classic of a “dick and butt” before getting wedged in the Egyptian man-made waterway. This is according to the crack team of reporters at America’s oldest newspaper, the New York Post, which enjoys the fourth-largest circulation in the nation and is considered by some to be a reputable news outlet.

First reported by Vessel Finder, the ship sailed in what the shipping tracking website called a “controversial manner.” This was then picked up by the NY Post, which went all NY Post on the story. Again, here we are.

According to a caption on the photo embedded in the article, “A satellite handout image released by Planet Labs Inc on March 24, 2021, shows the Taiwan-owned Ever Given lodged sideways — and the route it took to reach that point.” You can see the yet-licensed photo embedded below by the now-enabled New York Post Twitter account.

Imagine how the universe of Twitter users would have been denied the satellite image of the penis and butt had Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey not reversed his decision to allow NY Post tweets to roam free after that Hunter Biden laptop story was reported in October of 2020.

For the unfamiliar, a Tawainese cargo ship is currently wedged in the Suez Canal, currently prohibiting any other ships from making passage through the waterway critical to world shipping lanes. The alleged penis and butt sailing pattern that the captain took before the wedging sheds new light on this historic and once-in-a-lifetime story.

