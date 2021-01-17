Want to Drive Around America in a Giant Hot Dog? Here’s Your Chance.

We wouldn’t normally write about a job listing for a media spokesperson, but this one was just too hot to pass up: the Kraft Heinz company is hiring a new team of “Hotdoggers,” their title for the promotional crew who drive the famous “Wienermobile” around the country.

The job description on the company website says they are seeking “an outgoing, creative, friendly, exuberant, college graduate who has an appetite for adventure and is willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile for one year!”

A clean driving record is an understandable requirement, and the job duties include helping execute a planned 200 events around the country, driving and maintaining the 27-foot hot dog on wheels, creating content for the brand’s social media accounts, and pitching stories to local media and serving as brand spokesperson for newspaper, radio, and television interviews.

The Wienermobiles were temporarily taken off the road in March 2020 due to the pandemic, but they’re back now, with six Wienermobiles currently criss-crossing America, according to a report by CNN.

If driving around in a giant peanut is more your style, fear not: the company is also hiring “Peanutters” to drive around the Planters Peanuts Nutmobile.

