WATCH: 12-Year-Old Snowboarder Dangles From Chairlift All the Way Up Mountain After Slipping From Seat

A twelve-year-old boy in Saskatchewan, Canada got far more excitement than he expected on a recent snowboarding excursion with his brother at Table Mountain in Saskatoon when he slipped from the chairlift and had to cling to the bottom rail for several minutes until reaching the top of the mountain, where he was finally able to dismount safely.

Liam Gratton and his older brother Luc Gratton told CTV that Liam had adjusted the lift bar and then accidentally slipped off his seat. Fortunately, he was able to wrap his arm around the lower part of the chairlift and hold on until it was safe.

Another skier, Aaron Arcand, was riding with a friend in the chairlift immediately behind the Gratton brothers, and witnessed the entire incident. Arcand’s cell phone video of Liam’s harrowing trip up the mountain went viral. “Hang on, buddy! Just about there!” Arcand can be heard shouting encouragement to Liam in the video.

“We were just talking while we were waiting to get up there,” Arcand said to CTV, “and then right in front of us all of a sudden we just saw the little boy there kind of looking on the side, and I think he got too close to the side and slipped.”

“We couldn’t do anything, we just had to sit there. I started telling that boy to ‘just hang on, don’t let go, just keep on hanging man, just don’t let go’ it was intense, a shocked feeling.”

The boy’s mother, Kaelah Gratton, said that her sons had told her what had happened when they got home, but she didn’t really understand until she saw the video herself.

“The video surfaced on social media and I watched it, and I watched it, and I just got sicker and sicker thinking about what would’ve happened if he would have fallen,” she said.

Lawrence Blouin, the general manager of the ski resort, told CTV that they were relieved that Liam was able to hang on until he got to safety, and that their ski patrol was “probably going to be more vigilant” about urging people to properly use the safety restraint on the chairlift.

When asked for his advice for snowboarders, Liam was direct: “Keep the bar down.”

