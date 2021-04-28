WATCH: A Cow and an Alligator Cause Two Separate Traffic Delays in Houston

A cow and an alligator caused traffic delays in Houston in two separate incidents on Wednesday.

The cow was loose on the freeway early in the morning, and some rather surprised commuters posted photo and video online of the curious cow sighting.

Authorities responded to the incident and were successfully able to wrangle the cow. Per one report, one police vehicle drove up and “shooed the cow up a ramp from I-10 to Beltway 8.”

Great work by our Livestock Team. Cow was rescued, no harm. Owner was on scene. All lanes open. #HouNews https://t.co/v5hcEEPmWZ pic.twitter.com/PgzinaNPrK — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 28, 2021

Hours later, an alligator caused similar traffic delays along Fred Hartman Bridge.

The alligator apparently “lounged for a bit along the shoulder of the northbound lanes” before law enforcement showed up and wrangled it after it thrashed around a bit.

You can watch KTRK’s report on both incidents above.

