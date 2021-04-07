As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) remains embroiled in sexual harassment allegations and his nursing home scandal, he decided to joke about his physical appearance while taking questions in his latest press briefing.

Cuomo held a briefing with state officials on Wednesday to go over the state’s enacted budget for 2022. He opened the floor up to questions afterwards, and when WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell got on the line, Cuomo responded, “Hey Peter! Remembers me? Tall, good looking, blond hair, blue eyes, button nose?”

“Long time no see,” Haskell responded. He proceeded by asking Cuomo about the recent reports that the governor gave his family and closest political officials special access to covid testing.

“Was it appropriate for your family and friends to be tested for covid when others could not? Were you involved with this? Were you aware of this?”

Cuomo responded by denying involvement in the testing program, and he defended himself by saying he had people tested for the coronavirus before they met him in his office.

“That applied with my family also,” Cuomo said. “But the assembly’s doing a review on that and I would let them do it.”

Cuomo’s cracks about his physical appearance come as he remains under multiple investigations, and after numerous women accused him of inappropriate behavior. Cuomo has denied allegations and said he won’t leave office, though numerous high-profile Democrats have called on him to resign.

Watch above (start at 1:22:00), via Fox Business.

