Rodneyse Bischotte Hermelyn is a New York Assemblymember representing a number of neighborhoods in Brooklyn. She is also the sort of person that will go to any length to avoid reporter’s questions, even if that means walking into a very busy Flatbush Avenue despite oncoming traffic.

And no, that’s not hyperbole. There is video proof of Hermelyn’s curious exit strategy from an event at the iconic Junior’s restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn, where cameras captured the Assemblymember walking straight into a crowded boulevard, hemmed in by a large median and with no clear egress.

Hermelyn had reportedly agreed to an interview with an NY1 news reporter, but had second thoughts, and found a busy street the better option.

For anyone unfamiliar with Brooklyn geography and traffic patterns, Flatbush is a major traffic artery in Kings County and starts at the Manhattan Bridge. Junior’s, known for its famous cheesecake, is roughly a third of a mile from the bridge and a very well-trafficked area. It is the very sort of street that mindful parents warn children to NOT play in.

Hermelyn was not playing but instead was just so eager to dip from a potential media confrontation, that she deemed walking into a very busy street as the better option than answering questions. The video above was first flagged by NY1’s investigative reporter Courtney Gross, who pulled above from Spectrum NY1.

Watch above via Spectrum NY1.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com