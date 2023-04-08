WATCH: CNN News Central Gang LOSES IT Laughing Over John Berman’s Report on ‘Massive Black Hole’

The cast and crew of CNN News Central lost it laughing as anchor John Berman struggled to keep it together during a report on a “massive black hole” that’s tearing through the galaxy.

On Friday morning’s edition of brand-new dayside program CNN News Central, co-anchors Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner helped Berman close out the show’s first week in style by cracking Berman up as he teased a story about a “massive black hole,” thus making it nearly impossible for Berman to keep a straight face for CNN correspondent Tom Foreman’s explainer on the phenomenon:

BERMAN: A supermassive black hole is creating chaos in space. (Laughter) Supermassive seems harsh, can we just call it big-boned? Look at the incredible trail of stars there. Why NASA is now calling this an invisible monster?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BERMAN: An invisible monster is barreling through space. That does not sound menacing at all. That is what NASA is now calling a possible runaway black hole that the Hubble telescope is now seeing, though it’s invisible. CNN’s Tom Foreman with the details here. Tom, what’s going on?

TOM FOREMAN, CNN CORRESPONDENT (laughing): Yes, happy Friday. Good news, happy Friday. This is an extraordinary phenomenon that NASA scientists say they’ve never seen before. And, of course, everyone’s very excited about this.

…

And the really interesting thing about this, they found it by accident, John. They were looking at images from the Hubble Space Telescope. And when they were looking at it, they noticed this little weird streak out in space there. They thought initially that this was just some sort of an artifact on the camera, not the case. Instead, they found a phenomenon like we’ve never seen before.

BERMAN: Tom Foreman, thank you for helping us through this.

FOREMAN: My pleasure.

BERMAN: Thank you for explaining this so well.

FOREMAN: Good luck.

[11:55:01]

BERMAN: Have a great weekend. Neither of you are ever allowed anywhere near me when I’m about to read a joke like this. Again, you can’t do that.

SIDNER: OK. But just to be fair, the person who wrote the press release for this —

BERMAN: Yes.

BOLDUAN: The press release from this is amazing.

SIDNER: — they have to be from a child of the 80s.

BERMAN: Yes.

SIDNER: Because listen to this, just a short line. Rather than gobbling up stars ahead of it like a cosmic Pac man. I’m like, who is writing this stuff? It’s so good.

BERMAN: Yes.

BOLDUAN: I can’t — is this good or is this evil? I still — Tom Foreman did not answer that question.

BERMAN: Well, it’s supermassive. I mean, I think the one thing we can all agree on.

BOLDUAN: And I think it’s so judgmental.

BERMAN: Yes, this is — (INAUDIBLE)

SIDNER: Yes, I think it is kind of rude, John. I mean —

BOLDUAN: I know.

SIDNER: It does evaporate quickly. OK. The nerd in me came out because anytime Tom —

BOLDUAN: Are you serious?

SIDNER: I’m sorry, I’m high.

BERMAN: All right.

BOLDUAN: This is — it’s clearly Friday here.

SIDNER: This is CNN NEWS CENTRAL. We’ll be back tomorrow.

BERMAN: No, we won’t.

SIDNER: No, we won’t.

BERMAN: Monday.