WATCH: ‘Disturbing’ New Footage Shows NY Bus Plowing Into Cars and Smashing Through the First Floor of a House

Footage from inside an MTA bus captured a wild scene in which the driver lost control and smashed into a construction vehicle and parked cars truck before plowing into a brownstone. Sixteen people were injured, none of them seriously.

It all unfolded on Monday in Brooklyn when the 59-year-old driver appeared to deactivate a brake, prompting the bus to accelerate. Complicating matters were what appears to be two full shopping bags at the driver’s feet.

“The video is disturbing on many levels, raising questions about whether basic safety rules were followed,” said Tim Minton, a spokesman for the MTA. “The incident remains under investigation and we will have more to say when that is complete.”

The crash happened at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Lincoln in the Prospect Lefferts Garden neighborhood of Brooklyn.

One resident of the brownstone who was on an upper floor of the building told The New York Post, “I heard screeching sounds, like the sound of cars colliding, crashing, or trying to get out of the way,” “And then I heard a really loud crunching noise, simultaneously with the reeling of metal crunching into brick and stone.

Officials were hopeful they’d be able to tow the bus from the house on Monday, but Department of Buildings inspectors were concerned about the structural integrity after the crash. The building has been deemed uninhabitable until repairs can be made.

The driver, whose hand was injured in the crash, has 13 years of experience as an MTA bus driver.

Watch above via New York 1 and The New York Post.

