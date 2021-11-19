Some San Diego drivers got very lucky on Friday morning, as money inexplicably covered one of the city’s freeways.

It’s unclear how the cash ended up littering the northbound lanes of Carlsbad’s Interstate 5, but it reportedly fell from an armored car, prompting drivers to ditch their vehicles to pick up any bills they could.

“For whatever reason, money was falling out of an armored car,” California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “It was free-floating bills all over the freeway.”

CrossFit athlete and bodybuilder Demi Bagby happened to be on the freeway amid the chaos, posting a video that was later aired on KUSI News’ Good Morning San Diego.

“This is the most insane thing I have ever seen. Someone dropped money all over the freeway. San Diego has shut down. Literally, it has shut down. Look at the freeway right now ” she said, showing people getting out of their cars to grab the cash. “Literally everybody stopped on the freeway to get money off the freeway. This is literally insane. This is insane.”

Bagby goes on to reveal that the freeway was shut down due to the chaos, showing the highway empty and covered in cash. The video also shows the armored vehicle pulled over and abandoned on the shoulder.

According to Bettencourt, the lanes have since reopened, but there is some bad news for anyone at the scene.

“If you stop to pick up money… you can possibly be facing charges,” he said, adding, “If a bunch of TVs fell from a truck across the freeway, you can’t just take the TVs.”

Watch above, via KUSI News.

