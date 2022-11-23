WATCH: Elon Musk Discovers Room Filled With #StayWoke T-Shirts at Twitter HQ

Twitter owner Elon Musk is leaving no stone unturned as he continues to remake the social media company in his own image, and that now includes rifling through closets to see what he can find.

In the middle of the night Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, Musk posted video featuring his discovery of a huge store of #StayWoke t-shirts the company produced in 2016 tucked away in a closet.

“Here we are, at the merch — thing, and there’s an entire — entire closet full of hashtag Woke T-shirts,” Musk said.

Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3xSI3KvvHk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

An unidentified man in the background laughed, calling the room a “secret closet.”

The video has quickly garnered 13.5 million views.

The right has long maintained that Twitter as an institution and company has been an ideologically activist left-wing enterprise, something Musk has accused the company of prior to his takeover. So the #StayWoke shirts immediately took off as an “I told you so” on right-wing Twitter.

However, Musk didn’t stop there. The New York Post reports that, in a now-deleted tweet, Musk tied the creation of the t-shirt to the Ferguson, Missouri protests that sparked following the police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.

“#StayWoke shirts stem from the Ferguson protests. Obama’s own DOJ proved this & exonerated the cop. “Hands up don’t shoot” was made up. The whole thing was a fiction,” Musk wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Attached at the bottom of the message was a link to the Justice Department’s report on the shooting.

After Musk deleted the tweet, he posted a comment below the video linking to the DOJ report.

According Vox, in the wake of the police shooting of Michael Brown, the phrase “stay woke” took on a new meaning for activists.

“Stay woke” suddenly became the cautionary watchword of Black Lives Matter activists on the streets, used in a chilling and specific context: keeping watch for police brutality and unjust police tactics.

The phrase “woke” is now often used in popular culture and media, especially on the right, to describe leftwing ideology, and is a mainstay phrase in the so-called culture wars.

