WATCH: Entire Local News Crew LOSES It Laughing When Weather Report Goes Hilariously Wrong

Meteorologist Jennifer McDermed cracked up the entire Fox 9 Minneapolis studio with her hilarious reaction to a technical glitch that augmented her weather report.

During a Fox 9 News at 9 broadcast this week, McDermed suddenly found herself facing a greenscreen malfunction that began with a trippy Matrix-like effect that escalated to a train of Jennifer McDermeds, prompting laughter from the studio.

McDermed reacted by having fun with the effect, and mixing quips with laughter that did not subside for the entirety of the weather report.

Following the broadcast, McDermed posted the clip to Twitter, and tried to parlay it into a sweet new gig.

“Does this count as a super power @Marvel @MarvelStudios ? Can I be in your movies now??” McDermed wrote.

Does this count as a super power @Marvel @MarvelStudios ? Can I be in your movies now?? — Jennifer McDermed (@McDermedFox9) May 12, 2021

The clip was featured by CNN and other news outlets, as well as the late night shows, and got a viral boost from Mr. Sulu himself, George Takei. “Oh myyy. Can all weather forecasts be like this from now on, kthx?” Takei wrote.

Oh myyy. 😂 Can all weather forecasts be like this from now on, kthx? pic.twitter.com/QugaDfCNNR — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 13, 2021

STOP IT. CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TWEET A VIDEO?!? I loveeee @jimmyfallon https://t.co/JGLegAdzPq — Jennifer McDermed (@McDermedFox9) May 13, 2021

I LOVE JIMMY FALLON https://t.co/JUKoHj49ij — Jennifer McDermed (@McDermedFox9) May 13, 2021

Watch above via Fox 9.

