WATCH: Florida Man Fights Off Gator and Traps Him Inside of a Trash Can in INSANE Viral Video: ‘I Got Kids to Protect’

Florida Man Abdul Malik has become Twitter’s latest hero after a video of him trapping an alligator inside of a trash can went viral.

According to Tampa, Florida’s Free Press, Malik first shared the video on his own social media page, commenting, “I got kids to protect.”

The video instantly went viral, BroBible editor-in-chief Cass Anderson reposting it on Twitter with the caption, “This is the most Florida thing I’ve seen in months.”

In the clip, Malik, sporting Adidas slides, slowly approaches the gator while pushing a rollout trash can at the reptile to get it off his property. The alligator can be seen chomping at the trash can and hissing at Malik as he corners the animal against the house behind it.

Malik then flips the trash can’s lid, which hits the alligator on the head, stunning the animal long enough for Malik to charge at it, force it into the bin, and trap it inside.

Witnesses at the scene can be heard cheering and clapping for Malik — and his praise didn’t stop there — as Twitter users were thoroughly impressed with his bravery:

