WATCH: Florida Man Fights Off Gator and Traps Him Inside of a Trash Can in INSANE Viral Video: ‘I Got Kids to Protect’

Florida Man Abdul Malik has become Twitter’s latest hero after a video of him trapping an alligator inside of a trash can went viral.

According to Tampa, Florida’s Free Press, Malik first shared the video on his own social media page, commenting, “I got kids to protect.”

The video instantly went viral, BroBible editor-in-chief Cass Anderson reposting it on Twitter with the caption, “This is the most Florida thing I’ve seen in months.”

This is the most Florida thing I’ve seen in months pic.twitter.com/2d6JDbOBi0 — Cass Anderson (@casspa) September 29, 2021

In the clip, Malik, sporting Adidas slides, slowly approaches the gator while pushing a rollout trash can at the reptile to get it off his property. The alligator can be seen chomping at the trash can and hissing at Malik as he corners the animal against the house behind it.

Malik then flips the trash can’s lid, which hits the alligator on the head, stunning the animal long enough for Malik to charge at it, force it into the bin, and trap it inside.

Witnesses at the scene can be heard cheering and clapping for Malik — and his praise didn’t stop there — as Twitter users were thoroughly impressed with his bravery:

I *think* my favorite detail here is the ADT sign just sitting there, minding its own business. https://t.co/t9MZczjER4 — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) September 29, 2021

The lid drop is the key move. https://t.co/13J7NdrZVd — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 29, 2021

🐊😲 WOW! Who knew that a trash can was an alligators only natural predator? This Florida man caught a gator using his trash can. “I got kids to protect,” wrote Abdul Malik on social media. Share videos & photos with us anytime: https://t.co/JkDrXihHwW 📹: Abdul Malik pic.twitter.com/L93qX9I61R — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) September 29, 2021

I think we’ve found our new covid czar. Dude knows how to get things done! https://t.co/3aX6FLXr3Q — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 29, 2021

crazy thing is he totally self-captured https://t.co/hTtm6L3tHI — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 29, 2021

That is some kickass sheeet:)!!! https://t.co/7oXWfn8k8O — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 29, 2021

This Florida man is better at protecting the people than Ron DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/0E8O2JCnkX — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) September 29, 2021

When I saw Florida Man trending I immediately assumed it was about Matt Gaetz 😏 https://t.co/c3AbaG0pMl — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) September 29, 2021

This is incredible, but I’d like Florida Man to just teach my son how to get the recycling out on time. Just that and he would be my hero. pic.twitter.com/Ix7Y1dheqp — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 29, 2021

If this dude doesn’t get an endorsement deal for @adidas slides… https://t.co/myGD8NWvlU — Your cousin’s friend (@michaelharriot) September 29, 2021

wildest thing is he did this in slides — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 29, 2021

Alligator vs. Florida Man with Trash Can is my favorite matchup of the week 🐊🗑 pic.twitter.com/rZWmtrppR0 — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) September 29, 2021

my pal @DrewCurtis and @fark should get a penny for every Florida Man joke https://t.co/FUpB0YEtjw — Don Steele (@donsteele) September 29, 2021

I can relate. I once had mice get into my house. https://t.co/nG5ep1a2lj — David Cochrane (@DavidWCochrane) September 29, 2021

We make fun of Florida Man, but this Florida Man is a champ! https://t.co/s2YM0yTdMP — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) September 29, 2021

this is very good, but it’s not as good as the Florida Man who rescued the dog from the alligator and never dropped his cigar. i think about that video like twice a week https://t.co/WOprhxjv4d — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) September 29, 2021

