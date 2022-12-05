WATCH: Fox News Airs Terrifying Videos of Parents Fighting Raccoon, Coyote Attacking Their Kids

Fox News aired terrifying videos of parents fighting a raccoon and a coyote attacking their children in two separate incidents.

In the first incident on Friday, in Connecticut, a raccoon appears to bite a girl’s left leg, causing the girl to scream and call for her mom to intervene and try to get the raccoon off her daughter.

“It was wrapping its arms around my leg,” the girl, Rylee MacNamara, told CBS affiliate WFSB. “It really hurt.”

“I was going out to get on the bus and a raccoon was there and tried to attack me,” added MacNamara, who is 5 years old. “It didn’t want to go off of my leg.”

Her mother, Logan, recalled taking action.

“It’s a rabid raccoon, get some help!,” she told WFSB, adding, “I thought maybe she slammed her finger in the door. I definitely wasn’t expecting to see a raccoon wrapped around her leg.”

Both Rylee and Logan received rabies shots at a hospital afterward.

In the other incident, also on Friday, this time in Los Angeles, a coyote grabbed two-year-old Ariya Eliyahuo on a sidewalk, prompting the girl’s father, Ariel Eliyahuo, to rush in and cause the animal to flee.

“I heard Ariya scream. I thought she fell down. I ran immediately to see what was going on and I saw the coyote attack her,” Eliyahuo told CNN. “I picked her up in my arms and tried to make the coyote go away.”

“We don’t live in a zoo, we live in Los Angeles,” he added. “Now I’m really, really, really afraid to let the kids go out, even in the backyard, by themselves.”

