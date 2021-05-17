An MSNBC segment got hilariously distracted on Monday thanks to a cyclist who totally beefed it in the background of the network’s live report.

NBC’s Guad Venegas was in Santa Monica, California to deliver a report on reactions to the latest masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Venegas set up shop on the beach in front of a bike path, where civilians cycled and roller bladed while Venegas covered the disapproving reaction the CDC got from the National Nurses United union.

As Venegas carried on, someone on a bike rode into the shot behind him and seemed like they were trying to take a selfie. Unfortunately, the guy wiped out and fell to the ground.

Fortunately, he seemed fine as he got up and rode off shortly after. But he didn’t escape the notice of Geoff Bennett — who was subbing in for anchor Katy Tur. Bennett chuckled as the segment wrapped and he told Venegas what was going on behind him.

The MSNBC anchor wasn’t the only one to notice, and lots of people are now having a laugh about the segment’s unexpected comedy value:

i’m wheezing from laughing so hard pic.twitter.com/Gl1eZfpik0 — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) May 17, 2021

The CDC recommends keeping both hands on your bicycle, even if fully vaccinated. https://t.co/easGDG46FZ — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) May 17, 2021

I choose to see the beauty in this world. https://t.co/w23k5zvVSY — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) May 17, 2021

ok I’m ready to write 10,00 words about this person stat — kelly cohen (@ByKellyCohen) May 17, 2021

Watch above, via MSNBC.

