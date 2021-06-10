In July of last year, a car driven by a woman named Nicole Harper was flipped by an Arkansas state trooper who tried a “pit maneuver” to get her to stop. Harper was pregnant at the time, and as a result, the story got some national press.

Eleven months later, however, footage from the police car’s camera has been released and shows the harrowing sequence in high-definition detail that is sure to make anyone squirm.

Harper has filed a lawsuit against the state trooper over the ordeal, which is explained by Yahoo! News:

Nicole Harper, 38, was driving 84 mph in a 70-mph zone last July when she was flagged by Arkansas State Police in Jacksonville, Arkansas. Trooper Rodney Dunn flashed his lights and activated his siren to pull her over for the speeding infraction, but Harper told the Pulaski County Circuit Court that she tried to find a safe space to pull over. While she claims she slowed her speed, activated her blinkers and changed lanes to pull over, Harper says the officer used a “pursuit intervention technique” on the dark U.S. Highway 167. The “PIT maneuver” was Dunn “tapping” the back of Harper’s car with his cruiser. According to an NBC News report, the tap caused the woman to lose control of her vehicle, resulting in her flipping the car. In a civil suit, Harper’s attorneys allege that the trooper’s action “constituted a reckless attempt to engage in conduct that created a substantial risk of physical injury.”

NBC News reports that Harper told the trooper that she did not pull over because she “didn’t feel like it was safe,” to which the trooper replied, “Well, this is where you ended up.”

At the time of the crash, Harper was two months pregnant and was concerned that the accident had caused her baby to die. Fortunately, however, her daughter was born healthy in February.

