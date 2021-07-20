Something odd happened on Jon Stewart’s Twitter account Tuesday: the former Daily Show host posted, hastily deleted, and then re-posted a movie trailer satirizing Jeff Bezos’ rocket launch.

For much of Tuesday, the media was consumed by Bezos getting launched into space on a reusable rocket developed by his aerospace manufacturer, Blue Origin. While there was a great deal of media fanfare surrounding the successful launch and its implications, the internet also did what it always does and pointed out that the rocket used by Bezos looked a lot like a dick.

After a false start — Stewart tweeted and deleted his initial link to the trailer — he posted the trailer to a parody movie in which Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander portrays Bezos in a retelling of the story behind the billionaire tycoon’s journey to space.

Sorry for the aborted launch!!! I’m a bad twitterer.

Enjoy this small step for man! pic.twitter.com/6gBHHJLByQ — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 20, 2021

“I’m going to ride a rocket into space, and it’s going to look just like my dick,” Jason Alexander’s Bezos tells reporters.

It’s hard to say for sure what was up with the original misfiring of the clip, but the trailer itself seems to be a promotion for The Problem With Jon Stewart, Stewart’s upcoming current affairs show for Apple TV+.

The trailer goes on to show Bezos competing against Elon Musk (portrayed by Adam Pally), Richard Branson (portrayed by literally a mop), and Mark Zuckerberg (portrayed by a cat) in a race to see who can get to space first in a dick-shaped rocket.

So…yeah. Enjoy.

