WATCH: Kate Moss Slurs, Stumbles Through Borderline Incoherent Awards Show Speech

Supermodel Kate Moss slurred her way through a speech at the Wall Street Journal awards ceremony.

Moss took the podium at New York’s Museum of Modern Art in order to present the Fashion Innovator award to designer and YSL artistic director, Anthony Vaccarello. The Journal posted footage from the show on Instagram, and it shows Moss having noticeable difficulty getting her words across.

“Good evening ladies and gentlemen,” Moss said before pausing to check her phone. She continued to shower praise on Vaccarello’s fashion career while speaking slowly and slurring on her words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WSJ. Magazine (@wsjmag)

Moss has been known for her partying lifestyle in the past, though the Evening Standard notes that she has been sober for years, and she has been more focused on personal care lately with her Cosmoss wellness brand.

“My happy place was being on a dance floor, that was my absolute idea of happiness,” Moss wrote in an essay about her lifestyle changes. “I still love being on the dance floor, but now I want to wake up feeling fresh. I want to wake up and do Pilates or yoga. I think I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com