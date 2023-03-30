WATCH: Laughter Breaks Out in Texas House as Chair Reads Out Graphic Prank Names Signed in for Public Comment

A Texas House committee temporarily derailed Wednesday after someone put several hilariously suggestive fake names on the list for public comment, a prank reminiscent of Bart Simpson’s favorite method of punking Moe the bartender.

State Rep. Jeff Leach (R) chairs the House Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence, and was presiding over the public testimony period for several pieces of legislation noticed for that day.

Texans who have an interest in voicing their opinions on various legislation can sign up to participate in this public comment period, either online or on a sign up sheet at the appropriate committee meeting.

When Leach read out the names that had signed in, there were several that were unremarkable and then one that made him pause.

“The chair calls…Connie Lingus,” said Leach, before pausing a moment. “Hold on, hold on.”

“OK, umm, yeah, OK. That’s gonna be on YouTube,” he acknowledged, drawing laughter from the other legislators and members of the public who were in the room.

He might have flagged that prank name, but unfortunately for the Plano representative, he missed a few more that soon followed.

“Is there a Connie Lingus here?” said Leach. “What about Anita Dickenmee? Or Holden — Holden Middick?

“OK,” said Leach, pausing as giggles burst out around the room. “Are any three of those people here?”

“All right,” said the resigned committee chairman. “You got your moment. I hope you enjoy it.”

Mediaite reached out to Leach for comment and the representative was a good sport about the whole thing, explaining that the prank was a “welcomed gift” for his committee as they “were in the middle of an extremely rough and divisive couple of bills.”

“In the midst of the rough and tumble of politics and policy making, it’s good to know we can still laugh and smile together,” said Leach. “If me being the brunt of a joke is what it takes to remind people of that – then I’m okay with it. And though they weren’t able to attend last night’s hearing, I look forward to meeting Connie, Holden and Anita one day soon.”

It’s not the first time a legislative committee has been temporarily hijacked by an aspiring Bart Simpson. A Florida House committee suffered the same fate last week, when the names “Anita Dick” and “Holden Hiscock” were signed for public comment.

Yesterday in the Florida Legislature, “Anita Dick” and “Holden Hiscock” testify at a House committee. #BecauseFlorida pic.twitter.com/0YZkOCtI3O — Because Miami (@BecauseMiami) March 23, 2023

Watch the video clips above, via the Texas House Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence.

