WATCH: Local Reporter Doesn’t Miss a Beat as Truck SINKS Into Lake During Unrelated Live Shot

Local reporter Jakob Emerson didn’t miss a beat when a pickup truck sank into Lake Springfield while he was doing a live shot on another subject.

On Thursday, Emerson was shooting live at Lake Springfield to wrap around a taped package about the city’s proposal to build a second lake called Hunter Lake.

Just as Emerson tossed to the taped portion of the package, a white pickup truck backed onto a pier behind him to launch a boat — then fell into the lake and sank.

Emerson noticed the action behind him, and directed the cameraman to film the scene. He later tweeted out that video, writing “Now this is a new one!”

An entire truck sinking into Lake Springfield just as I was finishing my (unrelated) 6pm live hit.”

Happy Thursday.. 😬”

“No one in vehicle at time of sinking by the way!” he added.

No one in vehicle at time of sinking by the way! — Jakob Emerson (@JakobEmersonTV) July 30, 2021

But when the taped package was over, he didn’t miss a beat, continuing to report on the local plan to build another lake even as that ill-fated and very fancy-looking pickup truck settled to the bottom of Lake Springfield. Now that’s a pro!

Watch Emerson’s report above via WICD.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com