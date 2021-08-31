WATCH: Local School Board Struck By Bart Simpson-Style Prank During Live Public Meeting — SIX Times

A Virginia school board meeting became the stuff of viral legend when one member fell for a Bart Simpson-esque name prank not once, but six times in a row during a live video stream.

This week’s Henrico School Board meeting was well into its third hour when school board Chair Roscoe Cooper III wrapped up the public comment portion by calling on several local citizens who appear not to have been real.

“Phil McCracken,” Mr. Cooper intoned, repeating the name after a pause when Mr. McKracken did not respond, then proceeded to monotone the names Suk Mahdic, Ophelia McCaulk, Eileen Dover, Don Keydik, and Wayne Kerr. All appear to have been fabricated for humorous effect.

After reading what appear to have been a few real names — Melissa Dart, for example, is a former candidate for the Henrico board — Cooper wrapped up by calling on Aaron Sorkin. Mr. Sorkin did not appear.

The double-entendre name prank was popularized by the fictional Mr. Simpson, but dates back to the very first substitute teacher to take roll call, and to elicit laughter by calling out “Haywoodest Thoubloestmi?”

The prank does mark a welcome change of pace from the recent rash of school board meetings going viral over anti-mask protests that range from loony to even more loony.

Watch above via Henrico Schools.

