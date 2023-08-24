WATCH: MAGA Activist at Fulton County Jail Claims He’s ‘Filed’ for ‘Arrest’ of Fani Willis For Indicting Trump

A Georgia Republican who apparently once ran incredibly unsuccessfully for office, MAGA activist Brad Barnes claimed outside the Fulton County Jail that he has “filed for the arrest” of District Attorney ani Willis for indicting Donald Trump.

During an interview with Post Millennial‘s Sara Higdon outside the site where the former president will surrender to authorities for arrest, Barnes laid out his case for why Willis should be prosecuted herself. Barnes is a former candidate for the Georgia State House District 13.

“There are four charges, two under the U.S. code, two under the Georgia Code,” Barnes explained. “The two under the Georgia code are violation of oath by a public officer which is 1610 one and unprofessional conduct by public officers and employees, which is 4511 four. And then the two under the U.S. Code are under 18 U.S.C. two for one and two for two. And those are conspiracy against rights and deprivation of rights under color of law.”

“It’s very clear that she is using her public office to prosecute a political grudge and actions such as charging lawyers for filing legal paperwork and representation of their clients as a, for example, is a clear violation of the defendant’s, like Mr. Trump’s right to a redress of grievances under the First Amendment,” he added.

Watch the full interaction below:

Brad Barnes @BradBarnesGA tells TPM’s @SaraHigdon_ outside Fulton County Jail that he just filed for the arrest of Fani Willis this morning at the court house. pic.twitter.com/Z8QdTNBaKj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 24, 2023

Willis, earlier this month, indicted Trump along with 18 other defendants for their attempts to allegedly overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows have already shown up for their own arrests and booking in Georgia, and the mugshots were released to the public. Trump’s expected to turn himself on Thursday at 7:30PM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com