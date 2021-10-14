WATCH: Michigan Reporter Wows Everyone By Shredding Through Skate Park During Live Segment

Victor Williams made a solid entry for the “Coolest Reporter of the Year” Award by showing off his skateboarding skills during a local news segment.

Williams was in Dearborn, MI this week for a WDIV piece on a new skate park about to open outside of Detroit. While most TV journalists might’ve spruced up this package by running standard B-roll of people skateboarding, Williams personally took things up a notch as he literally got on a skateboard and shredded through the park while delivering the report.

“As far as Chandler Skatepark, they’ll be done in about 10 days or so,” Williams said as he breezed by the camera with total control. Anchors Karen Drew and Jason Colthorp were astounded as they watched from the studio, the former exclaiming “Victor, you are so cool! Look at him go!”

“That’s live, folks! Really good stuff,” Colthorp added before asking Williams how many years he’s been skating.

“A long time” Williams answered as Drew reiterated she was “so impressed”

“I knew he was cool, but that’s a whole new level!”

Williams posted the segment on Twitter, and since it received nearly a million views in less than a day, it’s definitely one for the highlight reel.

“In all seriousness,” he said, “as a child, I would have killed for a new park and mentors in the skateboarding community. Glad to see it’s happening in Detroit.”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com