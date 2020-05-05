<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Spanish news anchor Alfonso Merlos was caught cheating on his girlfriend, reality star Marta López, when a half-naked woman walked behind him during a live segment, reported the Sun.

Merlos speaking to a host on Estado de Alarma from his home amid the coronavirus lockdown when viewers spotted scantily dressed journalist Alexia Rivas strolling behind him and noted she wasn’t his girlfriend.

The video went viral on Twitter while Merlos stayed quiet at first. The news anchor eventually apologized to his now ex-girlfriend during an appearance on The Ana Rosa show.

“If you think that my attitude has not been correct or that there are things that I have not done well, I have no problem asking for forgiveness, although my goal was not to harm someone else,” Merlos said before insisting he was not with López at the time.

Rivas also claimed Merlos was single when they began seeing each other, but López denied this and revealed they were still together at the time, calling the clip “unpleasant” and “shameful”.

“I do not like to see anyone suffer, no one has done anything wrong, we are two people who have met. It is a story of him, of his past,” Rivas told Socialité. “I didn’t get into a relationship, he told me he was single. We have been [seeing each other] three weeks.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]