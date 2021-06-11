Andrew Giuliani is running for Governor of New York and took his campaign to New York City’s Times Square, where he was confronted by a TikTok personality who goes by the moniker “Crackhead Barney,” because that’s is the way we live now, dear readers.

Since announcing his bid for the Empire state’s highest office, Giuliani has shown a proclivity for making curious, if not, strange comments about his political bona fides. And this clip will only likely add to the growing legacy of weird that he appears to be curating in his run-up to an election.

Giuliani and Crackhead Barney proceeded to get into a rather ugly shouting match over Israel and Palestine, or more to the point Giuliani’s desire to “see a New York where you have Israel that is respected.” The edited video then features Barney telling the gubernatorial hopeful that she “hates” his father, former NYC Mayor and personal attorney to Trump, Rudy Giuliani.

Andrew’s pals did not take well to that critique, yelling “F*ck You!” to the social media host. But to his credit, the younger Giuliani took the insult with a surprising level of grace and used it as an example of free speech that is not allowed Palestinians.

“You want to know the beautiful thing about the United States of America,” the younger Giuliani replies. “You can stand and say that,” adding “Unfortunately in Palestine you can’t. You’d be beheaded.”

What followed was a school-yard level exchange over Palestine visits between the two cartoonish characters that leaves viewers feeling very little sympathy—or respect— for either participant.

As Molly Jong-Fast wrote via Twitter, “I don’t think he’s going to be our next governor.”

Nope.

Watch above via Instagram.

