WATCH: One Man Hospitalized After Charging Bison Attacks Family at Yellowstone National Park

A bison charged at a family at Yellowstone National Park — in a wild attack caught on tape.

According to the National Park Service, A 34-year-old male from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27. The male was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bull bison charged the group, and family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male.

KTVX reports

What appears to be a family of four or five people, including a kid who was saved from being gored by the bison, shows them running out of the way in an effort to escape.

Goodell says prior to recording the video he had been following the bison for a while. He watched the situation unfold and says the guy in the hat in the video approached the bison and got too close.

According to Goodell, the guy who was pummeled was the first to get the bison riled up. The bison then went after the older couple because the kid ran toward them.

According to Jeremy Shaw, a Park Manager at Utah’s Antelope Island, people normally get too close to bison. “They always want to get closer and closer for photos. But ultimately, any time there is a dangerous interaction with wildlife, it’s because the person got too close.”

This is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to the animal and the bison responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual.