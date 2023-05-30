WATCH: Pageant Contestant’s Husband Rushes the Stage and Throws an Absolutely Insane Tantrum After His Wife Loses the Crown

A beauty pageant in Brazil ended in shock when the husband of the runner-up stormed the stage to destroy the crown as it was being bestowed upon the winner.

The tantrum took place on Saturday at the Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 pageant, where the contest came down to two finalists: Emannuelly Belini from the municipality of Várzea Grande, and Nathally Becker of Cuiabá. TMZ obtained a video showing that Belini was about to be crowned the winner when Becker’s reported husband got up on stage and yanked the tiara away from the moderator.

The man was shown throwing the tiara on the stage floor multiple times while dragging Becker offstage. He was eventually forced off stage when confronted by security.

The New York Post obtained a statement from the pageant’s coordinator, Malone Haenisch, who confirmed Belini as the winner and condemned the action of Becker’s husband. Haenisch offered sympathy for Becker, however, saying she is “not responsible for the crazy attitudes of third parties.”

“He did not consider the result to be fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage,” said Haenisch. “We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss when the partner of Miss Cuiabá, who was classified in second place, invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown.”

