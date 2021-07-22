When we go to amusement parks, we typically set out to have a fun time. Well…unless you’re this girl.

Unfortunately for 13-year-old Kiley Holman, her trip to the park proved to be a bit more feathered than she had expected.

Holman and her friend Georgia Reed were celebrating Reed’s birthday at Morey’s Adventure Pier, a Wildwood, NJ amusement park, where they took a ride on the Springshot — a ride which vaulted them over 75 feet in the air.

Holman told NBC 10 Philadelphia that she noticed a seagull flying toward her as they ascended.

The video shows the bird hitting her face, then accidentally lodging itself into her seat.

Kiley told NBC 10, “I didn’t want to fall out of the ride so I waited for it to spin over once and then I quickly grabbed it and threw it off,”

Kiley and her friend bought the video after the ride, after which Reed’s father posted it on YouTube, where it’s racked up hundreds of thousands of view.

Seagulls are known to get a little too comfortable around humans at times, usually putting our beach day snacks at risk, but this takes proximity to a new level.

“A lot of people shared it and asked if I was okay and if the bird was okay,”

Neither Kiley nor the bird sustained any injuries.

