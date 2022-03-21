WATCH: Tesla Flies Into the Air, Crashes into Multiple Parked Cars After High Speed Stunt Goes Dangerously Wrong

Shocking video of a failed stunt in Los Angeles’ Echo Park shows a driver going airborne in a Tesla before crashing into two parked cars.

Video of the dangerously high-speed stunt went instantly viral on Monday, as it was shared on social media late Sunday night, prompting the LAPD to offer an award to anyone with information on those involved.

According to the LAPD, the driver had rented a 2018 Tesla Model S and performed the stunt near the intersection of Baxter and Alvarado streets around 12:10 a.m. in Echo Park.

The video of the failed stunt shows the Tesla speeding towards the intersection before catching air and crashing down on its front wheels. The car then barrels through several trashcans in the neighborhood and two parked cars.

Fox 11’s Bob Decastro reported from the scene on Monday morning, telling viewers that the driver flew roughly 50 feet into the air before crashing into the trashcans and later jumping into another Tesla and driving off.

Decastro interviewed Echo Park residents following the incident, some of whom likened the sounds of the crash to an explosion.

The LAPD later revealed that over 90 percent of the tips they had received regarding the Echo Park stunt were of the same person, who uses TikTok handle @dominykas or @durtedom on Twitter. Tips also claimed Instagram users @alex.Choi and @chazzydawg were also at the scene.

We are asking the public to no longer send us any more tips regarding @dominykasor We have reached out to him on his social media account. We are asking any witnesses to also come forward. pic.twitter.com/vFBASt8MQD — LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) March 21, 2022

“We are asking the public to no longer send us any more tips regarding @dominykasor,” the LAPD added in another tweet. “We have reached out to him on his social media account. We are asking any witnesses to also come forward.”

The post included video of the suspect laughing at a tweet about the stunt while N.W.A’s “F*ck Tha Police” played in the background. The suspect also shared video of himself eating multiple THC gummies before allegedly crashing the Tesla.

The LAPD later shared a GoFundMe page for those victims impacted by the hit and run:

https://t.co/ScRJrPDZOf. This of you who wish to help out one of the victims of this hit and run, there is a GoFundMe account. — LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) March 21, 2022

Watch above, via Fox 11.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com