Watch Trump’s Reaction to D-Day Veteran Hitting on Melania

There was weirdly humorous situation in England earlier this week when Donald Trump met with a World War II veteran who flirted with his wife, Melania Trump.

When the Trumps were still in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, the president and the first lady joined members of the British royal family for a reception in Portsmouth to commemorate D-Day’s 75th anniversary. During this event, Trump was caught on video shaking hands with Thomas Cuthbert, who according to the Daily Mail, was awarded the Legion D’Honneur for his service in the historic battle.

As Trump told Cuthbert he was honored to meet him, the veteran seemed charmed when he also shook hands with the first lady.

“Oh she is a nice lady, isn’t she?” Cuthbert said. “If it wasn’t for you, and if only I was 20 years younger…”

The Trumps both chuckled as the president responded “You can handle it, no question about that.”

Never a dull moment.

Watch above, via the Daily Mail.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com