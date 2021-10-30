WATCH: White House Staffers Recreate Joe Biden Photos in Halloween Cosplay Video

A group of White House staffers chose to celebrate President Joe Biden on “costume day” at the People’s House — by cosplaying as the boss.

President Biden’s digital team posted a video this week in which they recreated a series of photos that ardent Biden supporters, and others, will recognize.

The video is set to the song “I’m Just a Kid” by the group Simple Plan, and features members of the White House Office of Digital Strategy mugging for the camera as the leader of the free world at various stages of his life.

In one photo, a digital staffer imitates the president on one of his regular bike rides, an activity for which he went viral during the presidential campaign when Biden was captured on video trolling Peter Doocy as he rode by the Fox News reporter.

Another features Deputy Director Christian Tom portraying the president’s viral photo op with pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo. — while another staffer recreated the “thirst trap” photo that got Rodrigo’s attention in the first place. That photo featured a young Biden as a student in Delaware.

White House Deputy Director of Digital Strategy Rebecca Rinkevich posed as the president enjoying one of his favorite treats, a vanilla ice cream cone.

A photo featuring Biden and First Lady Jill Biden from 1988 was also recreated.

White House Director of Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty posted the video along with the message “They said it was costume day at the White House, and the Office of Digital Strategy understood the assignment.”

They said it was costume day at the White House, and the Office of Digital Strategy understood the assignment pic.twitter.com/749TjctKKo — Rob Flaherty (@RFlaherty46) October 29, 2021

With about 70,000 views, the effort hasn’t quite achieved the viral success of its source material, but is probably a hit with at least one member of their online audience.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com