Wild Scene Erupts as Wisconsin Woman Attacks Her Own Lawyer While in Court For Murder, Dismemberment

A court proceeding in Wisconsin took an abrupt turn when a woman at the center of a gruesome murder and dismemberment case attacked her own defense attorney in the middle of the hearing.

Taylor Schabusiness stands accused of killing Shad Thyrion last year while the two were having sex before she went on to mutilate his body. Schabusiness allegedly strangled Thyrion while the two were having intercourse, then she continued to perform sex acts on his body before cutting him into pieces she scattered around the house.

Schaubusiness has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, and this week, she and her lawyer, Quinn Jolly, attended a court hearing where Jolly asked for two weeks so a defense expert could review her competency to stand trial. Judge Thomas Walsh reluctantly agreed to the postponement, but then, Schaubusiness suddenly lashed out at Jolly before a sheriff’s deputy restrained her.

After Schaubusiness was subdued, Walsh decided to set her competency hearing to March 6, and he also proposed she would stand trial on May 15. The Associated Press reports that at the end of the hearing, Jolly told the court that he would file a motion to withdraw as Schabusiness’ attorney, though Walsh did not immediately rule on that matter.

