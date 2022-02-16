WOW: Police Dashcam Captures Smashing Impact as Runaway Tire Barrels Into Windshield

A police cruiser’s dashcam caught startling footage, not to mention some glass, when the vehicle was struck right in the kisser by a runaway tire that barreled down a Pennsylvania road this week.

WAJC reported the story after the Spring Township Police Department posted the video on their Facebook page under the header “Talk about expecting the unexpected!”

“Officers were caught by surprise when a pickup truck traveling west lost a wheel/tire that struck the patrol unit the officers were sitting in,” the Department wrote in sharing the clip. “Luckily the tire struck the cruiser and then launched in the air off to the opposite side of the road instead of traveling into the opposite lane and striking a moving vehicle coming in the other direction.”

Police said that although the cruiser “suffered some extensive damage” no one was injured in the out-of-control tire incident.

The video shows the tire coming from off in the distance and rapidly aiming directly for the vehicle’s windshield on its final big bounce.

When the tire struck, it not only smashed the windshield, it knocked the dashcam for loop.

The clip’s first-person perspective is arresting (pun intended) and looks like one of those movie opening scenes where they freeze frame right before the moment of impact and a narrator chimes in with “you’re probably wondering how I got here.”

Movie or not, it’s still quite the image.

Watch the clip above, via the Spring Township Police Department.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com