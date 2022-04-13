‘You Should Go ‘Cause You Just Killed Your Boyfriend’: Woman Who Stabbed Boyfriend to Death Told to Leave Hotel Bar

An OnlyFans model who stabbed her boyfriend to death in what she said was an act of self-defense was spotted at a Miami hotel and told to leave.

Courtney Clenney, 25 stabbed Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli, 27 at an apartment complex on April 3. Police responded to a 9-1-1 from a residence and found Obumseli had been stabbed. Clenney was covered in blood. She has not been arrested and claims Obumseli attacked her.

“We know that there was a physical altercation between them before he was stabbed,” said a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department.

Fox News’ Trace Gallagher reported on the incident during Jesse Watters Primetime and flagged a video of Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor online, at the bar at Miami’s Grand Beach Hotel six days after the stabbing.

A woman at the hotel spotted Clenney and told her to leave in a video that was posted to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N N E N N A | (@nnenna_xoxo)

“You should go,” says the woman. “Yeah, you should go ’cause you just killed your boyfriend. Yeah, you did.”

Clenney and a man are filmed walking away from the unidentified recorder who says, “Ok, cool.”

Gallagher noted, “The family of the dead man says she Clenney lounging by the poll. Clenney’s attorneys say she was simply there waiting for her dad to arrive. The lawyer also claims there is evidence that Tobechukwu was emotionally and physically abusive.”

