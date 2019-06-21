Bill Maher talked a few weeks ago about how Oprah Winfrey could legitimately win the presidency, and now he’s apparently gone all in on this idea, arguing that Winfrey checks every box the Democrats need for their nominee.

Maher isn’t sure about many of the candidates’ chances, saying, for example, while he likes Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the former is too old and the latter is too young.

“Jay Inslee? I’ve never heard of him and he’s been on this show twice!” Maher said.

And so, he has finally reached the conclusion that “the only person who is a sure thing is Oprah Winfrey.”

Maher said he “Nate Silver-ed the shit out of this” and argued that Winfrey would be able to successfully appeal to African-Americans and women, she wouldn’t “scare white men,” and she has enough star power.

Also, Maher added, “no one worries about Oprah being a socialist.”

You can watch above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com