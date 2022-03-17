Aimee Mann Suggests She Was Dropped From Steely Dan Tour Because She’s a ‘Female Singer-Songwriter’

Aimee Mann has claimed that she was dropped from Steely Dan’s summer tour for unknown reasons.

“I was supposed to open for Steely Dan this summer. I just found out that they took me off the bill,” she wrote in a hand-drawn comic strip posted to Instagram Wednesday night.

“No one is entirely sure why, but it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aimee Mann (@realaimeemann)

“As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks,” she added. “But you know what? People are allowed to not like you, for whatever reason.”

Mann’s sketch shows her performing on stage, singing lyrics from her 1999 song “Save Me,” while the captions revealed her sudden ousting from the tour. The comic also showed Steely Dan performing their 1975 hit “Doctor Wu.”

Steely Dan’s tour, featuring the band’s last standing member Donald Fagen, will begin on May 20 with openers Snarky Puppy, who Mann was previously scheduled to join.

Both supporting acts were announced last month after Steve Winwood dropped out.

Mann’s record label SuperEgo took to Twitter following the singer’s announcement to remind her fans that she has her own tour coming up as well.

This seems like an excellent time, for no reason at all, to mention that @aimeemann has a headlining tour this April and May. https://t.co/Gnuz3qt6No pic.twitter.com/Is1Z36wdXa — SuperEgo Records (@SuperEgoRecords) March 17, 2022

“This seems like an excellent time, for no reason at all, to mention that [Mann] has a headlining tour this April and May,” read the tweet, linking to her site.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com