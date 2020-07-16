Avengers Assemble to Honor Hero Kid Who Saved His Baby Sister From Dog Attack

Avengers stars, including Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Brie Larson have honored 6-year-old Bridger, who saved his sister’s life from a dog attack, after his aunt Nicole Walker took to social media to share the news, reaching out to the heroes to let them know of “this latest addition to their ranks.”

“My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog,” Walker wrote. “He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister.”

“I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks,” Walker wrote, prompting several Marvel stars to show their support for her nephew.

Evans, who plays Captain America in the Avengers franchise, sent Bridger a personalized video praising his actions, along with a gift to show his appreciation for the 6-year-old hero.

“I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of this over the last couple days, but let me be the next to tell you, pal, you’re a hero,” Evans said. “What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother.”

The Avengers star revealed that he would send Bridger an authentic Captain America shield, adding, “Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there. I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down.”

Larson, who plays Captain Marvel, posted a heart on Walker’s Instagram along with a comment letting her know she was sending a personalized statement via direct message.

Ruffalo, who plays Hulk, also penned a lengthy comment on Walker’s post, letting Bridger know that “real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow.”

“Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this… People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know,” the comment read. “I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of a man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration…Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor).”

Brandon Davis, who is a visual effects editor for the Marvel Cinematic Universe commented on a photo of Bridger wearing a Spider-Man suit following a call with a “friendly neighborhood idol,” likely referring to Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man.

“This is amazing. He deserves it,” Davis wrote. “SO thrilled to have helped with this, at all. Hope he is thrilled. Look at that Spider-suit!!”

Stars who are not associated with Marvel also shared their love for Bridger — Octavia Spencer commented, “I’m not an avenger but I know and appreciate them as I appreciate your little hero. Angel hugs for you.” Actor Robbie Amell added, “A real hero. Get better soon Bridger.”

“So brave!!! Best big brother & True hero. Get better soon,” wrote Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan — while Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino commented, “You can measure height but you can’t measure heart.”

Anne Hathaway, who may not be an Avenger but played superhero Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, also shared Bridger’s story on her Instagram page. “I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one,” she captioned her post. “I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks.”

