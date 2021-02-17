FKA twigs revealed shocking allegations against her former boyfriend and Honey Boy costar Shia LaBeouf in a recent Elle profile.

The British star, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, accused LaBeouf of assault, sexual battery, assault, and abuse in a December lawsuit filed against the actor.

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” twigs originally told the New York Times, who first reported on the lawsuit. “I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

The singer-songwriter, in an Elle column titled It’s A Miracle I Came Out Alive, has now revealed new details regarding their relationship and LaBeouf’s alleged manipulation and abuse.

Describing incidents that occurred over Valentine’s Day weekend in 2019, twigs admitted that the abuse led her to debate jumping “out of the car at 80 miles an hour.”

LaBeouf allegedly strangled twigs while at a hotel spa, and later drove so recklessly, swerving in and out of traffic, the singer questioned if she would make it out alive.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘I wonder what would happen to my body…if [we] smashed into a wall at 80 miles per hour?’ I was looking for the airbag and I couldn’t see the airbag sign, so I was thinking, ‘If he doesn’t have an airbag, will this car crush my sternum?’” twigs told Elle.

Twigs managed to briefly escape the car after LaBeouf pulled into a gas station, but, according to the Elleprofile, “the actor slammed her up against the car and tried to choke her again. Screaming in her face, he forced her back into the car.”

LaBeouf also reportedly forced twigs to watch true-crime documentaries showing women being “violently murdered, bludgeoned, dismembered, or raped.”

“I would say to him, ‘I really don’t want to watch stuff like this before I go to bed. I’m sensitive, it affects me,’” twigs told Elle. “It was so dark, and I was just like, ‘I can’t be totally immersed in this all the time.’ I was very intimidated living with him. He had a gun by the side of the bed and was erratic. [I never knew what would] make him angry with me.”

“I thought to myself, ‘If he shoots me, and then if there is some sort of investigation, they will put the pieces together. I need to leave little clues,'” she added.

The profile then claimed that LaBeouf would “shamelessly brag about shooting stray dogs,” as it helped him get into character in preparation for the 2020 film The Tax Collector.

“The biggest misconception is, ‘Well, you’re smart. If it was that bad, why didn’t you leave?’ ” twigs revealed. “It can happen to anyone.”

“It made me realize I need to come forward and talk about my experience,” she added. “What I went through with my abuser is, hands down, the worst thing [I’ve experienced] in the whole of my life.”

Twigs also described additional incidents during an interview on CBS This Morning with Gayle King, which was released the same day as the Elle profile.

“He would often just start having an argument with me in the middle of the night, start accusing me of doing all sorts of things, planning to leave him in my head,” twigs told King. “He’d wake me up, tell me I was disgusting, that I was vile.”

Twigs also alleged that he would “only want me to sleep naked because he said if I didn’t then I was keeping myself from him.”

Watch above, via CBS News.

