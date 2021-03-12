Yet another nicknamed celebrity couple has come to an end: J-Rod, better known as singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and former Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez, have cancelled their twice-postponed wedding, according to a report by Page Six.

The couple announced their engagement in March 2019, after dating for just over two years. The coronavirus pandemic derailed their original wedding plans — twice, according to an interview with Lopez last December — but they had seemed to be doing fine in recent public appearances.

Lopez is in the Dominican Republic filming her next movie, the comedy Shotgun Wedding, and she posted a seemingly happy photo of herself embracing Rodriguez when he visited her on the set in late February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Rodriguez also accompanied Lopez when she performed at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris back in January, and the two attended the Super Bowl together.

A-Rod’s return trip to Miami wasn’t just to start preparations for coverage of the upcoming baseball season, Page Six reported, citing sources in Miami that were saying “that the couple was on the rocks and headed for Splitsville.”

They might not have officially made it down the aisle, but they still have substantial financial and property interests they will have to resolve. According to Page Six, the couple’s joint investments include a $40 million waterfront home on Star Island in Florida they purchased last summer, a Miami home they flipped with Chip and Joanna Gaines, a Manhattan penthouse they bought and sold, backing the fitness brand TruFusion, and last year’s attempt to buy the Mets baseball team together.

