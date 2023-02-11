Kourtney Kardashian Is Selling ‘Vaginal Gummies’

Celebrities selling products is nothing new, but Kourtney Kardashian turned some heads this week when she promoted vaginal wellness gummies.

“Vaginal health is such an important part of a woman’s overall well-being (and not talked about enough) which is why we are so excited to launch this! Give your vagina the sweet treat it deserves (and turn it into a sweet treat). You know what they say … you are what you eat,” the reality TV star wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lemme (@lemme)

The video ad for Lemme Purr gummies includes Kardashian lying down while cats run in circles around her. The ad ends with her eating a gummy.

Medical experts have already been stepping forward to condemn the claims from Kardashian, a number of them saying there’s nothing to really back up her claims about improving vaginal health through gummies.

“Brands should not try to advance artificial insecurities forced upon women and AFAB [assigned female at birth] individuals,” Dr. Melanie Bone told The Independent.

Dr. Anita Mitra, author of The Gynae Geek, said people should be wary of taking medical advice from celebrities in a lengthy takedown of Kardashian’s claims about her gummies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Anita Mitra MBChB PhD MRCOG (@gynaegeek)

“The marketing for this gummy states it has been ‘clinically studied.’ Spoiler alert: this specific probiotic has not been particularly well-researched with regards to vaginal health,” Mitra posted to Instagram in response to Kardashian.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com