Matthew McConaughey Predicts the Strangely Specific and Gruesome Way He’ll Die

Matthew McConaughey has predicted the way he’s going to die — and it’s pretty gruesome.

The actor joined Kara Swisher on the Friday edition of New York Times podcast Sway, during which the self-described “statesman-philosopher, folk-singing poet” prophesied how he would die.

After the two discussed McConaughey’s potential run for Governor of Texas, the actor clarifying that he is not a fan of how the state implemented their latest abortion law, Swisher asked one last, rather morbid question:

“You talked about how your father died, and he predicted his death, he called it spot-on,” she said. “Do you ever think how you’re going to die?”

McConaughey responded by predicting that he would be “going down as part of the food chain.”

“What do you mean, a bear eats you?” Swisher responded.

“It was— the dream was gators,” he clarified, later adding, “There’s been one with a bear. There’s been one with a grizzly.”

Swisher, taken aback by the answer, went on to call his predictions “terrible.”

“And I think there’s— I think— no, I don’t think so. I’d much rather go down that way than getting— getting shot down in a drive-by,” McConaughey added. “You know, I’ll take one where it’s part of the natural order. There’s some grace in that. It may be ugly and painful and bloody, but at least it’s part of the natural order. And for that, I’ll purchase. And after I’m gone, I hope to say I partook.”

