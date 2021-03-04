<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CBS released a new promo for Oprah with Meghan and Harry on Wednesday night, during which Meghan Markle accused the British royal family of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Prince Harry.

The clip shows Oprah Winfrey asking Markle how the royal family would feel about her “speaking her truth” in the interview.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Markle replied. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”

The Firm is a term used to refer exclusively to members of the royal family, rather than Buckingham Palace staff — making Markle’s revelation even more pointed.

Markle and Prince Harry decided to step back from the royal family in 2020, largely attributing the decision to the regular attacks and harassment Markle faced from British tabloids.

“It was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw,” Prince Harry said during a recent interview with James Corden. “We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, ‘This is toxic.’ So I did what any husband and what any father would do and was like, ‘I need to get my family out of here.'”

The Winfrey interview promo comes days after British newspaper The Times reported that royal aides have accused Markle of “emotional cruelty,” claiming she faced a bullying complaint from a close adviser at Kensington Palace.

“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the Times following the accusations.

“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” the spokesperson added, referencing the Winfrey interview.

