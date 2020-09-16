Nicole Kidman Turned Down Duet With Keith Urban At 2020 ACM Awards?

Did Nicole Kidman really turn down Keith Urban’s request to sing a duet with her during Wednesday night’s Academy of Country Music Awards? That’s what one of this week’s tabloids is reporting.

Urban is hosting the 2020 ACM Awards live from Nashville. The show was supposed to be held in March, but got postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Star magazine, Urban hoped to surprise viewers with a joint performance featuring his wife, but she nixed the idea.

“Nicole has no confidence in her voice,” an unknown source tells the tabloid. “It scares her to death to think about singing in front of people who do it for a living.”

The anonymous source further claims that Urban reminded Kidman of the accolades she received for 2001’s Moulin Rogue! in an effort to get her to agree to sing, but she still refused. “Keith would love to make beautiful music together,” adds the alleged insider. “It frustrates him that he has an unwilling partner.”

Mediaite reached out to Urban’s spokesperson, who dismissed the story as fiction and added, “Nic is in Australia filming.” The actress is currently in Byron Bay shooting the upcoming Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers. In fact, Urban told People magazine on Tuesday that his wife and their two daughters will be “cheering” him on from Australia.

Meanwhile, the tabloid’s assertion that Kidman is scared to sing in front of people lacks some logic. Back in March, in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown, the actress sang along with Urban as he performed a 30-minute Instagram Live concert from the basement of their Nashville home. Kidman joined her husband for another at-home gig the following week. Back in 2018, Urban and Kidman performed a duet of his song “Parallel Line” at Spotify’s Fan First event in Nashville.

Mediaite has also reached out to representatives for Kidman, but we’ve yet to hear back. However, the actress did promote the fact that Urban will be performing at the ACMs with singer Pink. Kidman shared an Instagram post on Wednesday noting that the duo will be performing their single One Too Many for the first time. We imagine Kidman will be singing along from Australia.

