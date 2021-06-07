Universal Pictures is reportedly prepping a film based on Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the New York Times reporters who penned the bombshell exposé revealing Harvey Weinstein’s numerous sex scandals.

Twohey and Kantor later chronicled the story of their reporting in a book titled She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, which will serve as a basis for the upcoming film.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are set to star as Twohey and Kantor in the film, also titled She Said, while Unorthodox’s Maria Schrader will direct.

Rebecca Lenkiewicz is set to write the script and production on the film is scheduled to begin this summer.

According to Deadline, which first broke news of the production, “The thrust of the film isn’t Weinstein or his scandal. This is about an all-women team of journalists who persevered through threats of litigation and intimidation, to break a game-changing story, told in a procedural manner like Spotlight and All the President’s Men.”

Kantor and Twohey wrote the Weinstein exposé in Oct. 2017, later uncovering more sex scandals involving the producer, as women continued to come forward with misconduct allegations.

The duo was honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2018 for their investigation, which is largely credited for igniting the #Metoo movement. Ronan Farrow, who exposed similar examples of sexual misconduct in a piece for The New Yorker, was also awarded the same Pulitzer Prize that year.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]