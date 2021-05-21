Prince Harry opened up about his mental-health and his past drug use while speaking in Apple TV Plus’ new docuseries The Me You Can’t See.

The Duke of Sussex spoke candidly about the death of his mother Princess Diana during the docuseries, which was produced by both him and Oprah Winfrey.

Highlighting how his mother’s death impacted his mental health, Prince Harry revealed that he turned to drugs and alcohol years after her passing.

“I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night,” he said to Winfrey. “And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something.”

“I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs,” he said, adding, “I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling.”

He admitted to drinking because was “trying to mask something,” and not because he was “enjoying it.”

Prince Harry, who was only 12-years-old when his mother died, also said he was “so angry with what happened to her,” sharing that few people around him talked about her death.

He also opened up about how the scrutiny launched at Meghan Markle from the press and tabloids left him feeling “completely helpless.”

“Within the first eight days of our relationship being made public was when they said ‘Harry’s girl is (almost) straight outta Compton’ and that her ‘exotic DNA will be thickening the royal blood,'” he said of the headlines, adding that, “I thought my family would help — but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]