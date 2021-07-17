Rapper, Actor, and Icon Biz Markie Dead at 57, Tributes Pour in for Hip-Hop Legend: ‘To a Lot of Us He Was More Than Just a Friend’
Artist, rapper, producer, actor, DJ, legendary beatboxer and pop culture icon Biz Markie (born Marcel Theo Hall) passed away at the age of 57 on Friday, his manager Jenni Izumi confirmed.
Izumi provided a statement from the family to USA Today. “It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, Hip Hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away. We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time,” it reads.
“Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter.”
TMZ reports that his wife, Tara Hall, was with him and holding his hand when he passed away at the hospital on Friday evening.
The artist had Type II Diabetes, a condition which had seen him in the hospital more than once over the course of 2020, though it is not confirmed whether this was the cause of or contributed to his death at this time.
His brother, who goes by the stage name Diamond Shell, posted his own tribute on Facebook.
Markie was best known for his platinum hit “Just a Friend”, which VH1 included on their 100 Greatest Songs of Hip Hop list in 2008. The single has been iconic for thirty years, included and referenced in film, television, and sampled in other songs. His career included all forms of media, including acting, hosting a game show (VH1’s Hip Hop Squares), extensive voiceover work and appearances, and in 2020 he began hosting a daily show on SiriusXM channel LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells Radio.
LL Cool J and many other artists and celebrities paid tribute to the legend on Friday and Saturday, among them Ice-T, Questlove, Holly Robinson Peete, Bootsy Collins, and MSNBC’s Tamron Hall, along with many thousands of fans.
We lost another Rap legend Mr. Biz Markie, an American rapper, singer, DJ, record producer, actor, comedian, and writer. He's best known for his 1989 single "Just a Friend"! To a lot of us he was more than Just a Friend. R.I.P. Prayers going out to the family & friends. Bootsy🤩 pic.twitter.com/URnUMKIQdB
— Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) July 17, 2021
My close friend Bizmarkie.. Is gone at 57.. We shared a tour bus our very 1st tour ‘The Dope Jam Tour’ @LegendaryCOOLV , TJSwan.. We were all so young and hype. Enjoy every single moment of life with your friends and family. “Life is Short” via RunDMC 🙏
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 17, 2021
First thing on my mind waking up this morning… I’m gonna miss my guy… 🙏 #BizMarkie pic.twitter.com/pdBy96faCp
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 17, 2021
Damn. Damn. 😢😢😢😢
He was a love! 💔💔💔
Rest In Peace, Biz Markie. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rMfCu7fTqM
— Holly Robinson Peete ⭐️💖 (@hollyrpeete) July 17, 2021
Oh no. Just seeing his name I can hear him singing, "You, you got what I need…" Rock in Peace #BIZMARKIE
(More info: https://t.co/ldiAZYu0D3) https://t.co/Zu8hLGQQf8
— Martha Quinn Ⓥ (@MarthaQuinn) July 17, 2021
One of my favorite songs @BizMarkie Rest easy king 🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/2MyU9z7URa
— Timbaland (@Timbaland) July 17, 2021
I’m Gonna miss my friend @BizMarkie and his unique comic hip hop genius. I directed this music video for @TheRealKoolGRap in 90, “Erase Racism” that featured @bigdaddykane & BIZ sings the chorus making us smile & think about just how stupid racism really is. pic.twitter.com/ao1ymeTVwD
— FAB 5 FREDDY (@FABNEWYORK) July 17, 2021
Damn all my hero’s are passing… 🥲 Rip to the Great Biz Markie… 🙏🏾🕊 https://t.co/BU1G4euMHV
— Ja Rule (@jarule) July 17, 2021
He’s Biz Markie (the star of the show)
He’s Biz Markie (hard working)
He’s Biz Markie (Mr. Dynamite)
NOBODY BEATS THE BIZ (Rest In Beats) https://t.co/pvHtwbr45W
— Ice Cube (@icecube) July 17, 2021
This note shared by a fan was a nice tribute.
My brother and I met Biz Markie at a party a few years ago. We asked him to take a picture and his only request was for us not to hold an alcoholic beverage in our hand because he was on Yo Gabba Gabba. #ripbizmarkie pic.twitter.com/I2IWItkKFE
— Joe Pardavila (@joepardavila) July 17, 2021
Biz Markie was a legend. He was an artist and philanthropist, a natural comedian and poet, a producer and family man, a talent who succeeded in all his pursuits. It’s a sad day. RIP Biz Markie.
