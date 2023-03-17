Sharon Stone Tearfully Admits ‘I Just Lost Half My Money To This Banking Thing’ In The Wake of SVB Crash

Actress Sharon Stone broke down during a recent speech as she revealed that she’s “lost half” her money to a bad “banking thing.”

The revelation came while she was accepting the Courage Award at Thursday night’s Women’s Cancer Research Fund gala.

“I brought a couple of notes tonight,” Stone began. “I usually just speak off the cuff because, as you well know, I don’t give a shit.”

Stone spoke at length about the organization itself, the research they work on for cancer, and paid respect to cancer survivors.

At one point during her speech she petitioned those in the room to donate more to the organization.

“The people that stood up tonight, right there, they’re worth more than you gave. And you know it. The ones that stood up, that lost people that they love, they’re worth more than you gave. And you know it. And I am standing here because I expect you to show it and I mean it,” Stone said, fighting back tears.

“And I know that that thing that you have to get on and figure out and text the money is difficult. I’m a technical idiot, but I can write a fucking check,” Stone added as the audience burst into applause.

Stone was brought to tears as she shared her own recent financial struggles.

“And right now that’s courage too, because I know what’s happening. I just lost half my money to this banking thing. And that doesn’t mean that I’m not here. My brother just died. And that doesn’t mean that I’m not here,” she said defiantly.

“This is not an easy time for any of us. This is a hard time in the world, but I’m telling you what, I’m not having some politician tell me what I can and cannot do and what the value of my life is and is not. So stand up. Stand up and say what you’re worth. I dare you. That’s what courage is,” Stone concluded.

The revelation from Stone comes a week after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank “marking the second-largest bank failure in US history.”

