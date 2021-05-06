The Office Stars Finally Reveal Who Jan’s Famous Sperm Donor Was

The Office fans have been in the dark about Jan Levinson’s mystery sperm donor since 2008, and now, thanks to stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, the famous father has finally been revealed.

Fischer and Kinsey took a closer look at the second half of “Goodbye, Toby” for their podcast Office Ladies, during which the two reread the episode’s original script — revealing secrets they themselves were unaware of.

Remember when Michael Scott discovered Jan was pregnant, and then quickly learned that the baby was not his but a sperm donor’s?

Fischer and Kinsey discovered that Jan reveals who the father was in the original script — a scene that was never even shot for the show.

“Jenna in the script — and it didn’t make it to the deleted scenes — Jan reveals whose sperm she bought,” Kinsey told Fischer, who was shocked by the news. “Jan says, ‘You have to pay top dollar, but it’s worth it. Now, here’s the best part. I got Andy Roddick’s sperm.’”

Kinsey then continued to read through the script:

And Jan looks to Michael like she’s expecting him to be very impressed. And Michael says, ‘The tennis player?’ And Jan says, ‘Well, it’s a little more than that. He’s the sixth ranked player in the world and he’s won four grand slams.’ And Michael says, ‘That’s a lot of grand slams, I guess.’ And Jan says, ‘And he’s a humanitarian — something with orphans.’ And Michael is quiet and Jan goes, ‘Michael?’ And Michael says, ‘Can I just sit here for a minute without more things coming into my head?’

So there you have it, Roddick is the father — a reveal so good, it may have been worth the wait.

Fischer also revealed why she thinks Roddick was picked as the lucky guy, sharing that the tennis player is friends with Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute.

“Ok, you guys. Andy Roddick was friends with Rainn Wilson, and he was a big fan of The Office and he came by the set,” she said. “I have to imagine that the reason they wrote it as being Andy Roddick’s sperm was a little bit of a nod to Andy, who has an amazing sense of humor.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]