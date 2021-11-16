<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Not many people can say they spent their Monday night flying from Wyclef Jean’s shoulders. Joe Eberhardt, the CEO and president of Jaguar Land Rover North America, can check that feat off his bucket list.

Wyclef Jean was hired as entertainment for the Range Rover Leadership Summit, which took place in Los Angeles on Monday, and it seems things got pretty rowdy.

According to TMZ, the “bigwigs from Jaguar Land Rover,” who spent the day giving speeches on their success and announcing new products, let loose following the event at an afterparty in West Hollywood’s Edition Hotel.

Wyclef Jean was also at the afterparty, where he was spotted giving Eberhardt a ride on his shoulders.

The two can be seen spinning around on the dance floor until Eberhardt accidentally flew off head first, taking Wyclef Jean down with him.

People can be seen rushing to help the CEO, who seemed a bit shaken up by the fall, as Wyclef Jean held onto him to make sure he was ok.

TMZ reported that while the festivities continued following the fall, Eberhardt left the party early as he was slightly hurt from the incident.

“Wyclef, meanwhile, looked embarrassed by the whole thing,” the outlet added.

The dance floor mishap may have been Wyclef Jean’s last performance of the year, as the Fugees announced last month that they were postponing their highly anticipated tour until early 2022.

“Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour will be fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible,” read a statement on the decision. “With so much excitement around the reunion tour, we are also happy to announce that we will be adding more cities and dates!”

Watch above, via YouTube.

